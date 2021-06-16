Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

