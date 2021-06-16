Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

