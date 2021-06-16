DAV Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1.25 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00429512 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,145.03 or 0.99818838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00072571 BTC.

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

