Danske Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

