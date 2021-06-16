Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of Hold.

DANOY opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

