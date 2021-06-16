D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,304. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

