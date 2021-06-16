CyberMiles 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.93 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $1.93 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00430445 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,362.24 or 1.00043866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00031990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00072654 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

