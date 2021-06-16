CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells $42,791.70 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 31,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,459. The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.61. CVD Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

