Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

CUTR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,596. The stock has a market cap of $813.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.67.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

