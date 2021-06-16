Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce sales of $2.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 million and the lowest is $2.14 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 4,491,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,675. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

