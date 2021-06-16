Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $1.73 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $99,139.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00764909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.07754949 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.