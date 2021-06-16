Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0122

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $107,827.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

