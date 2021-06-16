Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Buys C$38,850.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,850.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 11,900 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,365.53.

TSE CRWN opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$5.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWN. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

