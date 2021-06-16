CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.81. 157,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.68 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,168 shares of company stock worth $70,963,019. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

