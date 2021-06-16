CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 735 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $228.34 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.