Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

