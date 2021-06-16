Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,134.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,134 ($93.21) and last traded at GBX 7,114.84 ($92.96), with a volume of 31126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,044 ($92.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,788.89 ($75.63).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,785.16.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Insiders have acquired 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915 in the last 90 days.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.