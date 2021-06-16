Critical Review: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Achieve Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 133.50 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.60

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.16% -65.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 479.88%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.