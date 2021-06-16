Critical Analysis: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) vs. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Digital Realty Trust 0 3 12 1 2.88

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $165.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 11.64 $356.40 million $6.22 25.94

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust 12.43% 3.31% 1.61%

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

