CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.