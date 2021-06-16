CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.