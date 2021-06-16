CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

