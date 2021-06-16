CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
