Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.48. The company had a trading volume of 221,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

