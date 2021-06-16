Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 110.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,890. The stock has a market cap of $617.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

