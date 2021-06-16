Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.