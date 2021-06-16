Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.