Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 748.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 34.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPCE traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 109,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.