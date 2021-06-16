Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 13,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.