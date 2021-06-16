Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

GNRC stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,093. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

