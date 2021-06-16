Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444,501 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 202,606 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $156,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 34,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,497. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

