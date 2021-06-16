Crake Asset Management LLP Takes $28 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 701,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,071,160. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

