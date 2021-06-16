Cowen Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ:WING opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.