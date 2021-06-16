Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 6%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 62,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,935,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

