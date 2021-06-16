Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 1,253,579 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 918.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

NYSE AU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 87,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

