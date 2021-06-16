Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. 66,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

