Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,143 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,004. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

