Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.65. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $352.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

