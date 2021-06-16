Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 227,232 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,232 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of PagSeguro Digital worth $54,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,413,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 25,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,991. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

