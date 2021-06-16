Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the May 13th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 2,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,880. Core-Mark has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,704,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

