Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Financial Contrast

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $801.00 million 4.05 -$607.06 million ($6.11) -12.54 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Copa.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -200.30% -30.16% -10.48% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 2 3 4 0 2.22 Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Copa presently has a consensus price target of $83.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Copa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Copa on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

