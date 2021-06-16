Contrasting Ideanomics (IDEX) and Its Competitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 206 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ideanomics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ competitors have a beta of 3.87, indicating that their average stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1141 5867 10826 314 2.57

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -6.77 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -187.98

Ideanomics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ideanomics competitors beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

