ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

CFRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

