ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Volume Increase

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 997,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,055,233 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.00.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

