Concord Wealth Partners Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $103.78 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

