Concord Wealth Partners Buys 28,528 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 5,372.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,812. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19.

