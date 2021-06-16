Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

