Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.75.
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.