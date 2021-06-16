Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.98 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $117.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $317.31 or 0.00795134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,248,396 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

