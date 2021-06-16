Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

