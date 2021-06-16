Comparing Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

This table compares Marvell Technology and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -8.13% 5.25% 4.07% Analog Devices 25.16% 17.91% 9.99%

Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marvell Technology pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marvell Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88 Analog Devices 0 5 17 0 2.77

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus price target of $55.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $164.68, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 12.35 -$277.30 million $0.58 93.55 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.02 $1.22 billion $4.91 34.10

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Marvell Technology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.