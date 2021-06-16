Comparing Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leaf Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.8% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -1.94% -7.40% -3.79% SciPlay 3.54% 5.31% 4.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $212.06 million 1.44 -$8.86 million N/A N/A SciPlay $582.20 million 3.79 $20.90 million $0.86 20.06

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leaf Group and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 1 3 4 0 2.38

Leaf Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $20.06, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Summary

SciPlay beats Leaf Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

