Comparing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.46%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.69, indicating that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.27 -$874.17 million $11.51 5.79 TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.23 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38% TransGlobe Energy -34.13% -24.21% -16.09%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats TransGlobe Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

